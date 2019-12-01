Capitals' Beck Malenstyn: Sent to minors
The Capitals reassigned Malenstyn to AHL Hershey on Sunday.
Malenstyn was a call up in mid-November, when a slew of injuries hit the Capitals' forward group. With Carl Hagelin (upper body) likely activation from injured reserve coming soon, and Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) nearing a return, Malenstyn's demotion was needed to clear space on the roster. The 21-year-old played three games with the big club and went pointless in that span.
