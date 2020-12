Malenstyn underwent successful surgery to repair his Achilles tendon Saturday.

While the nature of Malenstyn's injury wasn't revealed, he likely suffered a torn Achilles. The 22-year-old will require a 6-to-8 month recovery timeline. It's unclear if he'll be ready at any point during the upcoming season, which doesn't currently have a set start date. Malenstyn was a candidate to make the NHL roster this season after posting 15 points over 46 games in AHL Hershey last year.