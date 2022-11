Malenstyn has undergone a surgical procedure to stabalize a finger fracture on his left hand and is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

Malenstyn's lengthy absence will test the Capitals' bottom-six depth to an extent, but it almost certainly won't make waves in fantasy circles, as he's only picked up three points in 17 top-level appearances over the past two campaigns. Another update on the 2016 fifth-round pick should surface once he's activated off injured reserve.