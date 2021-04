Nardella returned from his loan with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League and was reassigned to AHL Hershey, per CapFriendly.

Nardella was outstanding with Djurgardens IF this season, racking up 33 points and plus-28 rating in 47 SHL games. The Notre Dame product will return to Hershey, where he supplied 31 points across 41 AHL games last season.