Nardella was loaned to Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League to begin the 2020-21 season.

Nardella registered four goals and 27 assists in 41 games with AHL Hershey during the 2019-20 season. The 24-year-old is expected to return to North America once professional hockey resumes but is expected to ply his trade in the minors once again and is not a significant fantasy asset at this time.