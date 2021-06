Nardella signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Capitals on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

The first year of the deal is a two-way contract, and then one-way in the second year. Nardella was excellent for Djurgardens IF of the Swedish league in 2020-21, racking up 33 points in 47 games. He could compete for a bottom-pairing job in training camp this fall.