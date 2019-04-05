Capitals' Bobby Nardella: Signs with Capitals
Nardella signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Friday.
Nardella posted eight goals and 34 points with the Fighting Irish this season, finishing his NCAA career with 103 points in 147 games. The Hobey Baker nominee is likely to report to AHL Hershey in the short term.
