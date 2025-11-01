Trineyev scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 3-2 overtime win over Springfield.

Trineyev is off to a fine start in his third full AHL campaign, logging six points over eight appearances so far. The 23-year-old winger had point totals of 22 and 16 over the previous two regular seasons, but he's poised to take a significant step up in 2025-26. However, he's not among the top prospects for the Capitals to call upon if they need to make a move for forward depth at the NHL level.