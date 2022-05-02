Trineyev signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Capitals on Monday.

Trineyev was a fourth-round selection of the Capitals in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and has been plying his trade in his native Russia in the interim. The 6-foot-3, 198 pound winger is fresh off a playoff stint with the KHL's Dynamo Moscow where he tallied one assist in nine Gagarin Cup games. The 20-year-old is likely to spend considerable time in the minors getting used to the North American game, but owns an NHL frame and enough offensive upside to emerge as a top-six forward down the line as his development progresses.