Jenner recorded a goal, went plus-2, fired four shots on net and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.

Jenner scored his second goal over his last three outings late in Tuesday's second period to help the Capitals fight back from a 5-1 deficit. With Tuesday's twine finder, he now has six goals, seven points, a plus-1 rating, 30 shots on net, 20 hits and 13 blocked shots over 14 outings this season. The 33-year-old is finding his footing as a goal scorer in his first season with Washington. While he might not reach the 30-goal mark for the second time in his 14-year career by the end of the current campaign, Jenner could get back to being a 20-plus goal scorer. He's a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues.