Jenner scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Carolina.

Three games. Three goals. Jenner is currently tied with Alex Tuch for the team lead in goals (three). The Caps may have the deepest forward corps in the NHL and that means opportunities for production will come -- it's almost impossible to stop every forward unit on any given night. And with focus on the top lines, Jenner and his bottom-six compadres will get ample opportunities to score. He will have increased upside in bruise leagues with his consistent triple-digit annual result in hits.