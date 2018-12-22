Capitals' Braden Holtby: Aggressive in latest win
Holtby denied 36 of 37 shots en route to a 2-1 home win over the Sabres on Friday.
Holtby was terrific in this one, and everyone is talking about his aggressive decision in the final minutes of the second period that saw the big goalie vacate his post and put the puck out of play near the blue line. Pheonix Copley is the confirmed starter for Saturday's road game against the Senators, which will afford Holtby some time to heal after he toughed out an apparent leg injury late in this game, per Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington, who later reported that Holtby is "fine" and was more concerned about the temperature of the building when asked how he felt physically.
