Capitals' Braden Holtby: All signs point to him starting Monday

Holtby is expected to be the road starter against the Blue Jackets on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers has corroborated Khurshudyan's report that Holtby should tend to the road net in this one. The normally reliable backstop has struggled, posting a 2.95 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 45 games. Things have been particularly rough recently as well. In addition to taking the loss in his last five games, over his last 12 contests he has a 3.75 GAA and an .889 save percentage.