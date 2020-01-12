Capitals' Braden Holtby: Allows four goals again
Holtby allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday.
Holtby is 3-7-0 in 10 starts dating back to Dec. 9. Every good goalie goes through stretches and this one is a bit of doozy. Holtby has allowed four or more goals in four of his last six games and five of 10. Ilya Samsonov is breathing down his neck, so Holtby is going to have to tighten things up.
