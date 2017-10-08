Capitals' Braden Holtby: Allows just one goal in win
Holtby made 38 saves in a 6-1 win over Montreal on Saturday night.
The only blemish on his game was a shorthanded marker surrendered to Brendan Gallagher early in the second period. Holtby has earned a win in each of the Caps first two games. Expect the 28-year-old netminder to take another run at the Vezina Trophy while turning in high-end fantasy results for a fourth consecutive campaign.
