Capitals' Braden Holtby: Allows just one goal in win

Holtby made 38 saves in a 6-1 win over Montreal on Saturday night.

The only blemish on his game was a shorthanded marker surrendered to Brendan Gallagher early in the second period. Holtby has earned a win in each of the Caps first two games. Expect the 28-year-old netminder to take another run at the Vezina Trophy while turning in high-end fantasy results for a fourth consecutive campaign.