Capitals' Braden Holtby: Allows two in loss to Canes
Holtby saved 30 of 32 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Carolina. The third goal was an empty-netter.
Holtby entered with a sterling 15-4-0 record, .932 save percentage and 2.14 GAA on home ice this season, and Thursday's tough-luck loss should be viewed as another solid showing. His road numbers (.894 and 3.56) remain concerning, but whenever the established star patrols the blue paint at Capital One Arena, he should be viewed as a high-end option. Additionally, it wouldn't be surprising if Holtby's away marks improved in the second half of the season based on his track record.
