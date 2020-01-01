Capitals' Braden Holtby: Another shaky outing

Holtby made 18 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

While he had little chance on a wicked Casey Cizikas deflection which opened the scoring midway through the first period, each of the other goals Holtby allowed seemed like ones he could have made a better effort on. The 30-year-old has lost three straight starts, coughing up at least four goals in each, and despite his 17-7-4 record, Holtby's 2.99 GAA and .902 save percentage are leaving the door wide open for Ilya Samsonov to continue cutting into his playing time.