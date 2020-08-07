Holtby made 18 saves Thursday in a 3-1 round-robin loss to the Flyers.
There isn't a single Cap that doesn't need to elevate his game and that includes Holtby, who has been average so far. this postseason Much is expected from this top-four Eastern seed, but Washington has just one more game to knock the rust off its game. That comes Sunday against Boston.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Patrolling crease against Flyers•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Logs 26 saves in restart opener•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting exhibition match•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Favorite to start playoffs•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Snares start Thursday•