Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back for more in Game 3
Holtby has been named the starter for Game 3 against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.
It didn't take long for the Capitals to revert to Holtby after entering the postseason with Philipp Grubauer as the starter against the Blue Jackets. The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner has maintained a 1.95 GAA and .932 save percentage through seven games of the 2018 playoffs -- numbers far and away better than his marks (2.99 and .907) from the regular season. Still, playoff goalies are naturally on an even playing field with their counterparts, so whether we see "Holtbeast or "Holtbeat" could largely depend on the availability of Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin (lower body), who is a game-time decision after sitting out the past three games dating back to Round 1 against the Flyers.
