Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in goal against Columbus
Holtby will patrol the crease against host Columbus on Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby reportedly will be countered by Sergei Bobrovsky in this divisional clash. This promises to be an exciting game since the Capitals currently hold a one-point advantage over the Jackets for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division standings. We've seen a high degree of inconsistency from Holtby, amounting to a 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage through 20 games, but it was the same story last season and the venerable netminder still ended up leading the Capitals to the franchise's first Stanley Cup win.
