Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in goal Monday

Holtby will be between the pipes for Monday's Game 6 clash with Columbus, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Holtby has dominated the Blue Jackets since retaking the crease after Game 2, as he has registered a 1.63 GAA in his three postseason starts. The netminder will look to keep rolling and ensure a second-round matchup with Pittsburgh. After allowing three goals on 42 shots in Game 5, Columbus will try to once again pepper the 28-year-old with pucks.