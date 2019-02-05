Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in goal Tuesday
Holtby will defend the cage at home versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Cancuks will go back to the drawing board after Monday's 2-1 road loss to the Flyers, while Holtby returns from his tough-luck, 38-save defeat at the hands of the Bruins on Sunday. Washington's chief netminder is 3-3-1 with a 3.47 GAA and .897 save percentage over nine games in 2019. The four-time All-Star has really struggled in shorthanded situations this season, as evidenced by him allowing 27 power-play goals on 158 shots for an .829 save rate.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough-luck loss against Boston•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged with Sunday's start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Finally ends losing streak•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing potent offense Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Buried by Leafs•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Right back in goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...