Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in goal Tuesday

Holtby will defend the cage at home versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Cancuks will go back to the drawing board after Monday's 2-1 road loss to the Flyers, while Holtby returns from his tough-luck, 38-save defeat at the hands of the Bruins on Sunday. Washington's chief netminder is 3-3-1 with a 3.47 GAA and .897 save percentage over nine games in 2019. The four-time All-Star has really struggled in shorthanded situations this season, as evidenced by him allowing 27 power-play goals on 158 shots for an .829 save rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories