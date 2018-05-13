Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in net for Game 2

Holtby will be the road starter for Game 2 against the Lightning on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby steered away 19 of 21 shots in Game 1 for his third straight victory, and he improved to 9-3 this postseason with a .925 save percentage and 2.04 GAA. Holtby shouldn't get too comfortable with the light workload, especially against a Tampa Bay team that averaged 33.2 shots on goal and converted 26.3 percent of its power-play opportunities during the first two rounds.