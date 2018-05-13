Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in net for Game 2
Holtby will be the road starter for Game 2 against the Lightning on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby steered away 19 of 21 shots in Game 1 for his third straight victory, and he improved to 9-3 this postseason with a .925 save percentage and 2.04 GAA. Holtby shouldn't get too comfortable with the light workload, especially against a Tampa Bay team that averaged 33.2 shots on goal and converted 26.3 percent of its power-play opportunities during the first two rounds.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Light workload in Game 1 victory•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed for Game 1 of conference finals•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Impressive effort as Capitals advance•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net for Game 6•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Big effort in big win over Pens•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net for Game 5•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...