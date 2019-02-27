Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in the win column

Holtby turned aside 21 of 23 shots faced during Tuesday's 7-2 home win over the Senators.

It looked like it might be a long night for Holtby after he conceded two quick goals to the Senators in the first period, but the Capitals offense came alive and stymied the Senators the rest of the way. The 29-year-old improves to a 22-16-4 record ahead of a crucial showdown with the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders on Friday.