Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in the win column
Holtby stopped 23 of 25 shots faced during Sunday's 3-2 road win against the Red Wings.
Holtby had conceded five or more goals in each of his previous two starts but will improve to a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage behind a 16-10-2 record in 30 games after Sunday's performance. The 29-year-old stands a good chance of hitting the 30-win mark yet again in 2018-19, so keep playing him as you normally would.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Torched in Thursday's loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning crease Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blows lead in Monday loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding crease Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sharp in win Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...