Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in the win column

Holtby stopped 23 of 25 shots faced during Sunday's 3-2 road win against the Red Wings.

Holtby had conceded five or more goals in each of his previous two starts but will improve to a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage behind a 16-10-2 record in 30 games after Sunday's performance. The 29-year-old stands a good chance of hitting the 30-win mark yet again in 2018-19, so keep playing him as you normally would.