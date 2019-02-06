Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in win column
Holtby turned aside 30 of 32 shots faced during Tuesday's 3-2 home win against the Canucks.
Holtby was marvelous once again having faced 30 or more shots in each of his last five games. The 29-year-old will improve to a 19-13-3 record behind a 3.02 GAA and .907 save percentage. One possible concern might be that the Stanley Cup-winner was slow to get up after Canucks center Bo Horvat fell on him late in the third period, though he did manage to finish the game. Still, check back to see if there's any news that may jeopardize his availability for Thursday's showdown against the Avalanche.
