Capitals' Braden Holtby: Battle with Buds looming

Holtby will cover the road net against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

This game will feature a classic goalie matchup between Frederik Andersen and Holtby, who has had his share of struggles this season but still carries a respectable .917 save percentage through seven February contests. These teams are separated by only three points in the Eastern Conference standings, but the Leafs hold the slight advantage with their 76-spot, as derived from a 36-19-4 record.