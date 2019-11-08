Play

Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bends but doesn't break

Holtby made 32 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

Holtby gave up two goals apiece in the first and second periods but tightened up from there to pick up his third straight win. He's 6-0-1 in his past seven games, but Holtby owns much of that success to Washington's offense, as he's allowed fewer than three goals only twice in this stretch.

