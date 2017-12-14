Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes against Bruins
Holtby will tend the twine versus Boston on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby has registered wins in six of his previous eight outings, along with a .915 save percentage. Last time the netminder traveled to Beantown, he gave up just two goals on 33 shots to earn his team a victory over the Bruins. At his current pace, the 28-year-old should log 60-plus games for the fourth straight season this year.
