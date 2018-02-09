Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Friday

Holtby will cover the home net against the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Holtby set aside 37 of 39 shots en route to a win against this Blue Jackets team in Columbus on Tuesday, and it's worth noting that the star goaltender has a .930 save percentage in the nation's capital compared to a paltry .894 mark on the road this campaign. Given his star-studded fantasy profile, we recommend starting him through thick and thin.