Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Monday
Holtby will defend the cage against the Flames on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Holtby has been on a tear of late -- with just one bad outing in Nashville -- as he has posted a 7-1-0 record with a 2.31 GAA in his previous eight matchups. Considering how dominant the Predators have been at Bridgestone Arena, one could certainly excuse the netminder's poor performance Nov. 14. Calgary won't relish facing the 28-year-old considering he is 4-1-1 in his career versus the Flames and firing on all cylinders.
