Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Saturday
Holtby will start in goal Saturday night versus host Edmonton, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby's fantasy owners will be hoping he can reverse tide after allowing five goals on 22 shots prior to his removal from Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks. The Oilers are currently in seventh place within the Pacific Division and surprisingly, Connor McDavid's team is ranked 30th in the league by means of averaging 2.22 goals per game.
