Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Sunday

Holtby will mind the cage for Sunday's road match against the Ducks, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Holtby will be first up in a back-to-back set in the greater Los Angeles area beginning with the Ducks, followed by a visit to the Kings on Monday night. Phoenix Copley is likely to get the call for the latter game, but check back Monday for final confirmation. The 29-year-old netminder looked sharp in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks, so make sure he's in your lineup against a Ducks team that has been offensively lethargic of late.