Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Sunday
Holtby will be the road starter in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Despite a strong showing, Holtby suffered his 11th loss in his last start Friday against the Islanders after receiving zero goals of offensive support. That could be a concern again since the Capitals have scored just four goals in the last four games, but Holtby looks poised to hold his own against Chicago's 16th ranked offense at 2.96 goals per game.
