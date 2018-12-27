Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Thursday
Holtby will guard the crease for Thursday's home matchup with Carolina, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby returns to the blue paint following a 36-save victory over the Sabres on Dec. 21 before the Christmas break. The netminder is 4-1-0 with a 1.98 GAA in his last five outings that includes a win over the Hurricanes in which he gave up five goals on 27 shots, but was bailed out by his offense.
