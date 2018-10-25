Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Thursday
Holtby will guard the away goal Thursday against the Oilers, Smantha Pell of the Washington Post reports.
Holtby set aside 22 of the 24 shots he faced in his start against Vancouver on Sunday, boosting his record on the campaign to 4-1-1 despite just a 3.46 GAA and a .855 save percentage. He will look to build upon that effort Thursday in a matchup with an Oilers club that has notched just 2.57 goals per game so far this season.
