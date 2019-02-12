Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Tuesday

Holtby will start in goal Tuesday on the road against the Blue Jackets, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The perennial Vezina Trophy contender hasn't been quite himself in his last five starts, accumulating a 3.22 GAA and .905 save percentage. Holtby will have a tough matchup against the league's eighth-best scoring offense (3.28 goals per game). The 29-year-old seems to enjoy suiting up against the Blue Jackets, racking up a 2.47 GAA and .919 save percentage in 24 contests.