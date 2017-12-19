Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Tuesday

Holtby will tend the twine on the road against Dallas on Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby will be playing in his seventh consecutive outing, having secured a victory in six of those contests. The Saskatchewan native has underperformed on the road this season, as he is 7-3-0 despite registering a 3.68 GAA as the visiting goalie. The 28-year-old has never beaten the Stars in his career, although he has only faced them five times.