Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes versus Canucks
Holtby will tend the twine at home against Vancouver on Saturday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby will look to bounce back from a disappointing outing versus the Rangers on Wednesday in which he gave up four goals on 31 shots. If the veteran continues to struggle, it likely won't be long before Ilya Samsonov gets another look between the pipes.
