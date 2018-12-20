Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Wednesday
Holtby will guard the home goal Wednesday against the Penguins, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
While he's had a few bumps in the road, Holtby has seemingly settled into a groove in the crease over the past month. Since Nov. 19, he owns an 8-2-0 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .922 save percentage. That will be put to the test again Wednesday against a Penguins club tied for sixth in scoring -- 3.20 goals per game -- on the road this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Struggles against power play•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to start Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stays hot for 12th win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Detroit•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Delivers second shutout of season•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in goal against Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...