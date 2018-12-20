Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Wednesday

Holtby will guard the home goal Wednesday against the Penguins, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

While he's had a few bumps in the road, Holtby has seemingly settled into a groove in the crease over the past month. Since Nov. 19, he owns an 8-2-0 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .922 save percentage. That will be put to the test again Wednesday against a Penguins club tied for sixth in scoring -- 3.20 goals per game -- on the road this season.