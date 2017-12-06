Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Wednesday

Holtby will get the starting nod for Thursday's clash with Chicago, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Holtby got a rare night off Monday as the Caps were not heading into a back-to-back, but still opted to use Philipp Grubauer in the net. With the veteran Holtby well rested, he should be ready to face a Blackhawks squad that is averaging 3.03 goals per game -- 10th highest in the league. Last time these two clubs went head to head, the 28-year-old faced 24 shots on goal and stopped them all.