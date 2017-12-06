Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Wednesday
Holtby will get the starting nod for Thursday's clash with Chicago, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.
Holtby got a rare night off Monday as the Caps were not heading into a back-to-back, but still opted to use Philipp Grubauer in the net. With the veteran Holtby well rested, he should be ready to face a Blackhawks squad that is averaging 3.03 goals per game -- 10th highest in the league. Last time these two clubs went head to head, the 28-year-old faced 24 shots on goal and stopped them all.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 32 shots in win Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Columbus on Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Burned for three goals Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Records 13th victory•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Saturday in Toronto•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...