Capitals' Braden Holtby: Big effort in big win over Pens
Holtby made 36 saves in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh in Game 5 on Saturday.
Holtby got plenty of goal support this time out, although two of the Caps' snipes were into an empty net. And his mates didn't net the winner until the 15:22 mark of the third. Still, Holtby was the reason his team was in the game at points and he stayed strong while his mates found their legs. He is now one win away from the Eastern Conference Final.
