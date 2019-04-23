Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blown away in Game 6

Holtby stopped 31 of 35 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6 of their first-round series.

Carolina's last goal was scored into an empty net. The Caps actually held a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission but it was all 'Canes after that, and Holtby simply couldn't keep them at bay. He'll take a 2.68 GAA and .916 save percentage back to D.C, for the deciding Game 7 on Wednesday.