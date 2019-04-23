Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blown away in Game 6
Holtby stopped 31 of 35 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6 of their first-round series.
Carolina's last goal was scored into an empty net. The Caps actually held a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission but it was all 'Canes after that, and Holtby simply couldn't keep them at bay. He'll take a 2.68 GAA and .916 save percentage back to D.C, for the deciding Game 7 on Wednesday.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stonewalls Hurricanes•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 5•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Heads home looking for another win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning crease for Game 4•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shelled in Game 3 loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...