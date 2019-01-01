Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blows lead in Monday loss

Holtby surrendered six goals on 34 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

The Caps found themselves with a commanding 3-1 lead early in the second period but couldn't make it hold up, as the Preds stormed back with five unanswered goals to deny Holtby his sixth win in his last seven starts. Not to worry though -- Holtby still ranks among the best netminders in the league with a sparkling 15-8-2 record, and could still easily crack the 30-win plateau for the fifth consecutive year. Continue starting him every chance you get.