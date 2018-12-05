Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blows lead
Holtby allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
The Capitals held a two-goal leading heading into the third period, but a disastrous final 20 minutes saw Vegas score twice at even strength, once on the power play and then again on an empty net. Holtby has struggled overall this season, but he's particularly been a liability in the last two games, yielding 10 goals on 52 shots (.808 save percentage). He is 10-7-2 with a .907 save percentage and 3.00 GAA this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...