Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blows lead

Holtby allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Capitals held a two-goal leading heading into the third period, but a disastrous final 20 minutes saw Vegas score twice at even strength, once on the power play and then again on an empty net. Holtby has struggled overall this season, but he's particularly been a liability in the last two games, yielding 10 goals on 52 shots (.808 save percentage). He is 10-7-2 with a .907 save percentage and 3.00 GAA this season.