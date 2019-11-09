Play

Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blue-paint bound Saturday

Holtby is the projected starter for Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights.

Holtby's been solid in goal lately with a 6-0-1 record and .918 save percentage over his last seven appearances. The Golden Knights will test Holtby, however, as they have a 51.98 Corsi For percentage this year -- seventh in the league.

