Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounced by Blue Jackets

Holtby made 18 saves in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He didn't have much chance on any of the goals -- two came on deflected passes right on his doorstep, while the third came on a partial breakaway -- but Holtby had no margin for error on a night when the Caps couldn't solve Joonas Korpisalo. Holtby is still an impressive 16-4-4 on the year, although his 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage are less than stellar.