Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounced by Blue Jackets
Holtby made 18 saves in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He didn't have much chance on any of the goals -- two came on deflected passes right on his doorstep, while the third came on a partial breakaway -- but Holtby had no margin for error on a night when the Caps couldn't solve Joonas Korpisalo. Holtby is still an impressive 16-4-4 on the year, although his 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage are less than stellar.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.