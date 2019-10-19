Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back against Rangers
Holtby stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Holtby had gone through a bit of a rocky stretch, being lifted from his previous started and allowing 10 goals in his two starts prior to that. But he was rock-solid Friday, picking up his first win since the season opener. Holtby's 3.83 GAA and .862 save percentage aren't easy to look at, but it's safe to assume a turnaround is coming.
