Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back against Rangers

Holtby stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Holtby had gone through a bit of a rocky stretch, being lifted from his previous started and allowing 10 goals in his two starts prior to that. But he was rock-solid Friday, picking up his first win since the season opener. Holtby's 3.83 GAA and .862 save percentage aren't easy to look at, but it's safe to assume a turnaround is coming.