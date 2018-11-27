Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back from early hiccup

Holtby steered away 32 of 33 shots in Monday's win over the Islanders.

Holtby allowed a backhand goal from the Islanders' Valtteri Filppula just 36 seconds into the game, but he responded with perfection the rest of the way as the Capitals generated four goals of support. The 29-year-old netminder has been stellar in four straight wins, allowing just four goals total goals. Holtby will look to continue the trend Friday against the Devils.