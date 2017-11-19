Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back with win Saturday
Holtby turned aside 30 of 31 shots during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
Holtby exorcised some of the demons from a blowout loss to the Predators on Nov. 14 to give the Caps a much-needed win at home. The 28-year-old may struggle to finish in the Vezina Trophy conversation for a third consecutive season, but he's a workhorse netminder on a good (albeit underachieving) team, so play him with regularity.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Designated home starter Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Exits after two frames in loss to Preds•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Tuesday in Nashville•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stymies Oilers for sixth consecutive win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Receives Sunday's starting nod•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns away 27 in milestone win over Pens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...