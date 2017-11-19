Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back with win Saturday

Holtby turned aside 30 of 31 shots during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Holtby exorcised some of the demons from a blowout loss to the Predators on Nov. 14 to give the Caps a much-needed win at home. The 28-year-old may struggle to finish in the Vezina Trophy conversation for a third consecutive season, but he's a workhorse netminder on a good (albeit underachieving) team, so play him with regularity.